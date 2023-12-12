MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday assured the public that no flights were affected during the electrical system upgrade it conducted from midnight to 3 in the morning of December 12, 2023 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, MIAA Officer-in-Charge General Manager Bryan Co said they picked the "leanest hours" to conduct the maintenance works so as not to inconvenience passengers or their stakeholders.

“We have done this successfully without any impact to flight operations, no cancellations or delays attributable to our power upgrades,” he said.

Co noted that only the check-in counters had gone dark, while the lighting in other areas such as in the immigration counters were partially affected. Generator sets were meanwhile used to keep all the major facilities running.

He said they also announced it onsite to inform passengers before the power interruption occurred.

“The generator sets at Terminal 3 are all there but they’re powering the major equipment— ito po ang ating mga baggage handling systems, check-in counters, ang ating mga passenger boarding bridges, airconditioning, lahat po ‘yun gumagana,” he said.

Co also asserted that they do not let up on security protocols during such episodes.

“CCTVs are all working, all of the screening machines are working, our police and our PNP are deployed regularly and, of course, augmented during these hours, especially towards the Christmas season,” he added.

The maintenance activity was part of a series of scheduled power system upgrades at the NAIA Terminal 3 that the MIAA has been undertaking since November 29 in an effort to enhance the terminal’s electrical system following several outages over the past year.

According to the MIAA, they have successfully conducted a total of 6 power system upgrades over the last two weeks.

The seventh and last maintenance work for the year is scheduled tonight starting from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is expected to affect the pre-departure area for domestic flights under Cebu Pacific.

But both the MIAA and Cebu Pacific again insisted that this would not cause any flight disruptions.

“Kasi before 11 (p.m.) medyo konti na po ang ating flights, halos wala nang flights. And the first flights of Cebu Pacific will start by mga 4 a.m. pa. So with proper coordination sa ating airport authority personnel tsaka yung airlines natin, yan ang napagkasunduan nating leanest hour and leanest day,” said Co.

“It (is) a scheduled power outage to do repairs in preparation for the peak season. We are business as usual and no disruptions related to the scheduled maintenance”, echoed Cebu Pacific Spokesperson Carmina Reyes Romero in a statement.

Co also explained that they were only able to schedule this batch of maintenance works this December because procuring the equipment needed for the upgrade took time.

“Midyear, doon tayo naatasan na tignan itong ating mga power system and to do the procurement. Of course, when we do procurement and we get supplies, hindi naman yan ura-urada na darating. After the procurement process, new stocks arrived around October and November,” he said.

Co added that they will be done and ready by the time the December travel peak comes.

“We are all doing this before December 15 dahil ang anticipated Christmas peak natin will be starting by next week. So what we can expect is that by next week, all of the systems and upgrades are in place para we can make sure that we have a very reliable power system by then,” he said.