Residents of Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City line up for water delivery on March 15, 2019 amid a water shortage. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file

MANILA - Metro Manila is expected to have sufficient water supply during the summer months despite the onset of El Niño, while power is also seen to be adequate, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said there is no projected deficiency in water supply for Metro Manila and neighboring provinces as Angat Dam’s water level is at 212.5 meters as of 6 a.m. December 12.

This is higher than its normal high water level of 212 meters.

Angat Dam’s spilling level has also been raised to 214 meters, meaning authorities will not release water until this level is reached.

The Energy Department meanwhile said it expects no yellow or red alerts during the summer months as additional power supply is set to go online before the onset of the dry season.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said the following power projects are expected to commence commercial operations this month

Mariveles Coal Fired Phase 1 - Unit 1, 150 MW

Palayan Binary Power Plant, BacMan Geothermal, Inc, 29MW

Isabela Rice-Husk, 5 MW

Wind - Balaoi and Caunayan Projects, 160 MW

There are also several solar power projects expected to go online this month with a total capacity of 460.154 MW.

Several hydroelectric projects with total aggregate capacities of 24.721 MW are also committed to go online before the end of the year.

For 2024, power companies committed to supply additional capacity from these sources:

Coal - 450 MW

Natural Gas - 1,320 MW

Geothermal - 38.573 MW

Solar - 971.375 MW

Hydro - 24.60 MW

Biomass - 1.2 MW

But despite assurances of sufficient water supply next year, weather bureau PAGASA still calls on consumers to be prudent in using water.

"Kung meron pong mga leaks 'yung ating mga tubig, 'yung ating mga faucet, 'yun po ipa-repair natin po 'yung mga 'yun," said Ana Liza Solis, head of PAGASA’s climate monitoring and prediction section.

Solis said Filipinos should expect a large reduction in rainfall in the first 2 quarters of 2024 due to El Niño.

"By end of May, base sa latest forecast ng PAGASA, around 77 percent ng ating bansa ay possible na makaranas ng dry spell at drought."

The country's largest power distributor Meralco also said it is gearing up for the expected spike in demand during the hotter months of 2024.