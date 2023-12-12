MANILA - A senator wants to keep agricultural smuggling a non-bailable crime punishable by life imprisonment.

Senator Cynthia Villar pushed this as the proposed bill imposing severe sanctions against smugglers, profiteers, hoarders and cartels of agricultural and fishery products passed on third reading in the Senate Monday.

Villar said there should be no compromise on the severe penalty for masterminds of agricultural smuggling when the measure undergoes bicameral proceedings.

“May mga pwedeng mag-compromise pero hindi yung life imprisonment at non-bailable,” Villar said.

She earlier stressed that severe penalties are needed to deter smuggling and abusive market practices which she said threaten the well-being of agricultural producers and welfare of the consumers, and the economy as a whole.

The penalty of life imprisonment and a fine that is thrice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime is proposed on any person who commits agricultural smuggling, agricultural hoarding, agricultural profiteering and engaging in a cartel.

Tobacco is also included among the products covered by the bill.

She said tobacco smuggling lowers the price of tobacco, which defeats the government's goal of discouraging smoking.