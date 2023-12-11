DOTr says repeat of Jan 1 airspace closure unlikely

MANILA - A repeat of the Philippine airspace closure last January 1, 2023 is unlikely to happen again this holiday break.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista assured the public that all equipment are working properly and all employees are also trained to handle such equipment.



“We have already improved all the equipment. All the necessary maintenance procedures are being implemented. And the employees, the officers of CAAP are very much aware of my instructions to them to see to it that all equipment should be working,” said Bautista.



He was referring to the January 1 incident wherein a power outage affected the radar of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), causing the closure of the Philippine airspace. Hundreds of flights were cancelled affecting thousand of passengers which were all supposedly heading home following the New Year break.



Bautista also vowed to have a better Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) next year once they announced the winning bidder of the NAIA modernization project in the first quarter of the year. He added that the controversial Philippine Village Hotel will be part of the project.



“Yang Philippine Village Hotel, part ng tinatawag nating airport property na idedevelop rin ng private sector,” said Bautista.



There are 8 groups which have bough bid documents for the NAIA project, but Bautista expects only about 6 to submit their bids.



Bautista, meanwhile, said that aside from the airport, all transport sectors are also ready for the influx of passengers this holiday break. Manila International Airport Authority OIC General Manager Bryan Co said, “We had to make sure we have enough resources. Nandito na mga tao, mga equipment sa NAIA, tuloy-tuloy ang upgrade, at syempre ang security.”



The Department of Transportation said all transport terminals in Metro Manila and in the provinces have been told to prepare for he rise in the number of passengers in the coming days.

