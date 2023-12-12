BI expecting foreign travelers in PH to reach 1.5 million in December

Passengers arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque City wear face masks as a precaution on January 23, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration is expecting the number of foreign travelers in the Philippines to reach 1.5 million in December, as more people engage in revenge travel especially during the holidays.



"Opo, nakita po natin ang dagsa ng mga pasahero. Ngayong December, last month ng 2023, inaasahan natin ang darating na mga pasahero ay aabot ng 1.5 million na mga pasahero – medyo malapit na po tayo sa pre-pandemic na numero," Bureau of Immigration Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said in a televised briefing.

"At sa last month lang, may dumating na more than one million – 1,160,000 na mga pasahero at kalahati po nito ay mga dayuhan. Diyan po natin nakikita na ang pagdagsa at pagpunta sa atin ng mga pasahero sa Pilipinas."

The official assured that their agency has adequately prepared for the expected influx of passengers by ensuring that they have enough personnel to man immigration counters.



"Pagsapit po ng November 15 hanggang sa January 15, we neither entertain nor approve or allow iyong application ng leave ng ating mga personnel sa ating mga paliparan," Mabulac said.

"We as well deploy iyong mga tauhan natin na kung saan, doon sila nagtatrabaho sa mga opisina natin; but during this holiday season, sila po ay mayroong period na kung saan, they have to render their services at sila po ay tutulong para mas mabilis po iyong proseso sa pagproseso ng ating mga pasahero," he said.

"Including din po just recently ay nagkaroon po ng mga bagong immigration officer. Kahapon, around 38 immigration officers ang nag-graduate po sa ating Philippine Immigration Academy. At we are also deploying iyong ating mga e-gates, may mobile counter din po tayo – kapag nakita po natin na medyo kulang po iyong mga counters, mayroon po tayong mobile counter na kung saan, puwede din po iyong ating immigration officers mag-conduct ng proseso dito po."

Mabulac also confirmed that the Bureau of Immigration has discouraged Immigration officials to greet passengers “Merry Christmas” so as not to appear that they are asking for money.



“But basically, may pagkakataon din naman talaga na kapag sila ang inunahan na batiin, siyempre you have to—but tingnan din natin eh, kasi kultura din natin, ng ating mga kababayan. But as much as possible, we discourage them na magsabi ng pag-greet sa ating pasahero dahil baka ang understanding kasi ng iba, iyong connotation, they are asking for pamasko. But basically, we have to understand din na kultura natin iyon. As much as possible, dapat huwag tayong mag-greet during the pagproseso po natin,” he said.

“But however, may mga instances na kung saan tayo, inuunahan tayo mag-greet, then you have to reply and that’s the—kaya tinitimbang din natin. But as much as possible, we discourage our personnel," Mabulac added.

