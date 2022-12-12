More pump price cuts set for Dec. 13

MANILA - Petroleum firms on Monday said they would cut prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel on Dec. 13.

Adjustments will take effect on early Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback

Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback

Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback

Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback

Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback

Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

