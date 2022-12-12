Home > Business More pump price cuts set for Dec. 13 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2022 10:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Petroleum firms on Monday said they would cut prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel on Dec. 13. Adjustments will take effect on early Tuesday. PILIPINAS SHELL Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback CLEANFUEL Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback SEAOIL Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback Refresh this page for updates. Price rollback for gas, kerosene, diesel set on November 22 Oil firms to cut gasoline, kerosene, diesel prices on December 6 RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, rollback Read More: gas kerosene diesel price rollback rollback fuel fuel prices energy /sports/12/12/22/nba-adebayo-and-butler-lift-heat-over-clippers/business/12/12/22/congress-urged-let-bsp-reach-p200b-capitalization-before-funding-maharlika/news/12/12/22/fbi-cant-pursue-quiboloy-without-extradition-ex-up-law-dean/business/12/12/22/us-fed-poised-for-smaller-rate-hike-with-eye-on-wage-growth/overseas/12/12/22/musk-targets-us-covid-response-lead-fauci-in-viral-tweet