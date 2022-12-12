Home  >  Business

More pump price cuts set for Dec. 13

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 10:35 AM

MANILA - Petroleum firms on Monday said they would cut prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel on Dec. 13.

Adjustments will take effect on early Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback
  • Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

  • Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

  • Gasoline P1.70 per liter rollback
  • Keroses P4.40 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P3.40 per liter rollback

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  gas   kerosene   diesel   price rollback   rollback   fuel   fuel prices   energy  