MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill mandating interconnection among data transmission players.

With 243 votes in favor, none against, and 3 abstentions, the House approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 6 or the proposed "Open Access in Data Transmission Act.”

The bill is expected to boost competition and improve internet services in the country by requiring interconnection among data transmission participants to avoid dominance by a single player, according to Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, who chairs the House Committee on Information and Communication Technology.

“The duopoly of Globe and PLDT has stifled the growth of data transmission service. The Filipino people have been bearing with the slow and expensive internet service that these telco giants provide. Even with the entry of DITO, internet service providers in rural areas continue to be limited in numbers,” Tiangco said.

The bill penalizes data players for refusing to plug and play, and for paid prioritization, throttling, and vertical ownership.

It also requires data transmission players and telcos to comply with performance standards, with a fine of up to P5 million each day being imposed for failure to comply with minimum service requirements.

Tiangco said the bill will ensure fair competition by also mandating that at any given layer, there should be at least two significant providers.’



“If our current telcos cannot provide improved data transmission services, then perhaps we should start looking for alternatives elsewhere and open the telecommunications industry to other more deserving players,” Tiangco said.



The bill also requires operators of international cable landing stations to secure a legislative franchise.



One of those who abstained from voting said the bill lacks safeguards for data privacy.



"Also, in the bill, there are also no clear prohibitions or penalties for the deliberate compromise of data transmission infrastructure that can lead to violations of data privacy for communities accessing data transmission There are no existing safeguards as well in the Data Privacy Act," said Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel.



He also said allowing foreign ownership of data transmission firms may crush local providers and stunt the growth of the data transmission industry.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for consideration.