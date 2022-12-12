MANILA — The controversial Maharlika Investment Fund bill has undergone further revision, with the latest version now earmarking 20 percent of the fund's income for social welfare programs.

The revised bill also includes a punishment clause for erring fund managers.

The House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries on Monday met in an executive session to approve the latest set of amendments.

"Also, I have to take note, nilagay ni Cong. Stella Quimbo that 20 percent of the income of the MIF mapupunta sa (will go to) social welfare," panel chair Manila 5th District Rep. Irwin Tieng told media.

The use of the rest of the next income would be up to the MIF board.

As for penal provisions, fund misuse could merit the investment fund's personnel as long as 5 years in jail, apart from fines.

The panel likewise agreed to revert the name from the Maharlika Wealth Fund to the Maharlika Investment Fund and Maharlika Investment Corporation, and bar the company from actively managing day-to-day operations of companies where it invests.

The panel also agreed to formalize previously announced amendments--such as excluding the Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System and the National Budget as funding sources.

It also reinstates the Secretary of Finance as chairman of the board instead of the President of the Philippines, increases the independent board directors from 2 to 4, and lets the Bangko Sentral take over the board seats that were allocated initially for the SSS and GSIS.

Support for the bill is growing among lawmakers, with the number of authors growing from the original 6 to 90, Tieng revealed.

Tieng said they will finalize the committee report and submit it to the Rules Committee for inclusion in the agenda of the plenary session as soon he and the chairpersons of the Committee on Ways and Means and Committee on Appropriations have signed.

Tieng however declined to give a timetable. The House Leadership initially wanted a vote on the bill on 2nd reading this month.

Despite the earlier announced changes to the bill, some economists still oppose the measure.

Prof. Raul Fabella, a National Scientist in Economics, cited what he calls the Philippines’ “weak rule of law.”

"In the Philippines, the concentration of funds tends to disappear because of our weak rule of law," Fabella said.

“If the rule of law ecology is adequate, the risk-adjusted returns will become attractive to market players and there is enough resources from market players to fund those projects," he added.

Another economist said the BSP’s capitalization should first grow to P200 billion before the central bank is asked to fund Maharlika.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr meanwhile confirmed that he was the one who first broached the idea of establishing the Maharlika fund, as an additional source of investments for the country.