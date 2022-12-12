Pedestrians cross an intersection in Makati City on Oct. 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A former Palace adviser on Monday suggested that the proposed sovereign wealth fund be invested first locally in big-ticket projects awarded to conglomerates.

"Let's focus it first here," Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion told ANC's "Headstart".

"It doesn't mean that we limit it to that. Down the road, as the fund performs and there's greater confidence on the public on the fund, then it can invest abroad."

Conglomerates, he stressed, must have experience and proven track record in handling such projects.

Concepcion, also ASEAN Business Advisory Council chair for the Philippines, said the Philippines is "ready" to have its own sovereign wealth fund, dubbed as Maharlika Investment Fund.

"I think it’s worth [it] for the Philippines. I think the Philippines is ready," he said.

The MIF's initial capitalization will be cut by more than half to just P110 billion from P275 billion after the congressional leaders dropped the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, and the national budget from its roster of financiers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also be replaced by the Secretary of Finance as head of the MIF Corporation's governing board.

"I'm glad that they scaled the amount down to about P100 plus billion. "That's a good step. There's a greater clarity in the structure of the board and the advisory," Concepcion said.

He added, "Focus on the Philippines first. You do well and start to expand overseas."

Lawmakers decided to revise the proposed law after concerns were raised over potential corruption and risks to workers' pensions.

The MIF, aimed at raising capital for big-ticket development projects, was criticized by activists and opposition figures, as well as business groups.

Critics pointed out that sovereign wealth funds are seeded by windfall government profits from natural resources, such as oil or minerals, rather than money from pension funds.

Business groups said the government was already running huge budget deficits and the proposed law risked downgrading its credit rating.

Critics also questioned the plan to designate the president as head of the fund's board.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse