Filinvest co-founder Mercedes Gotianun passes away at 94

Filinvest Development Corp co-founder and Chairperson Emerita Mercedes Gotianun. Photo: Filinvest Development Corp

MANILA - Filinvest Development Corp co-founder and Chairperson Emerita Mercedes Gotianun passed away on Dec. 11, the company confirmed on Monday. She was 94.

"Chita" is the wife of the late Andrew Gotianun Sr, who was the founder of Filinvest Development Corp.

"She was regarded as the perfect complement to the visionary leader as his tireless implementor. Widely admired for her work ethic,she was known to be organized, determined, and energetic. She persevered

to accomplish her goals extraordinarily," the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Chita graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS Pharmacy degree from the University of the Philippines.

The business leader was the first woman president of a Philippine Universal Bank. She was the co-founder of Family Bank and Trust Co in the 70s and 80s, the company said.

Gotianun received the Legacy Award from GoNegosyo's Inspiring Filipino Entrepreneurship Awards in 2017, among others.

Filinvest Development Corp is among the country's top conglomerates with interests in Filinvest Land, East West Bank, hotels and power generation, among others.

