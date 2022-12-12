Carpio: Maharlika is sovereign debt, not wealth, fund

A woman buys vegetables on a roadside stall on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio on Monday called the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund a sovereign debt fund.

In an ANC interview, he said the Philippines has been running huge budget deficits "for the longest time".

Critics of MIF have earlier pointed out that sovereign wealth funds are usually seeded by windfall government profits from natural resources, such as oil or minerals, rather than money from the national government or government-run banks.

"So, I don't see the point here. Let's call it for what it is. It is [a] sovereign debt fund. I'm okay with that because we are not fooling the people," he said.

"Right now, you are calling it a sovereign wealth fund when we are wallowing in debt. We are not wallowing in wealth."

Carpio noted the country's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to nearly 64 percent, which surpasses the 60 percent threshold considered manageable by multilateral lenders for developing economies.

"We are already in the danger zone in terms of capacity to repay our debt," he said.

Major amendments were made to the bill establishing the MIF after concerns were raised over potential corruption and risks to workers' pensions.

Proponents of the measure said the President will no longer sit as chairman of the fund's managing board.

They've also identified the sources of the fund's seed capital after earlier excluding state pension agencies as contributors.

The proposed law, aimed at raising capital for big-ticket development projects, has been criticized by activists and opposition figures, as well as business groups.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse