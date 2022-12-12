Home  >  Business

Britain's GDP grows 0.5 percent in October: statistics office

People walk along Oxford Street as they do their Christmas shopping and enjoy the decorations in London, Britain, 11 December 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
LONDON - Britain's economy grew 0.5 percent in October, official data showed Monday, after a sharp fall the previous month in part because of the national holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Gross domestic product fell 0.6 percent in September after businesses closed for the royal funeral, and Britain's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

