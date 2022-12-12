Home > Business Britain's GDP grows 0.5 percent in October: statistics office Agence France-Presse Posted at Dec 12 2022 04:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber People walk along Oxford Street as they do their Christmas shopping and enjoy the decorations in London, Britain, 11 December 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN LONDON - Britain's economy grew 0.5 percent in October, official data showed Monday, after a sharp fall the previous month in part because of the national holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Gross domestic product fell 0.6 percent in September after businesses closed for the royal funeral, and Britain's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Britain's economy to reach pre-COVID-19 levels within two years - Reuters poll UK economy grows in second quarter, easing recession fears UK economy closes in on recession RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, economy Read More: London Britain UK UK economy GDP gross domestic product Queen Elizabeth /life/12/12/22/another-first-runner-up-finish-for-ph-in-miss-eco-teen/business/12/12/22/carpio-maharlika-is-sovereign-debt-not-wealth-fund/news/12/12/22/friendly-consultations-way-to-handle-maritime-disputes-china-says/sports/12/12/22/team-usa-to-play-in-ph-for-fiba-world-cup-group-phase/entertainment/12/12/22/sharon-cuneta-sinorpresa-ang-viral-lolong-piyanista