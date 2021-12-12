Handout from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Sunday it has corrected the spelling and formatting of the Philippine eagle's scientific name seen on the circulated photo of what it said was a sample of the new P1,000 banknote.

"The BSP clarifies that the recently circulated photo of the new banknote was of a sample previously sent to the BSP for review," it said in a statement.

"Necessary corrections have already been made, including the spelling and italicizing of the scientific name of the Philippine eagle," it added.

The central bank made the statement after some social media users, including Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, pointed out errors in the new design of the P1,000 banknote.

In a series of Twitter posts, Zarate said the Philippine eagle's scientific name — Pithecophaga jefferyi — was misspelled as "Pithecophega jefforyi."

EAGLE-EYED: The BSP should correct the scientific name of the Philippine eagle into Pithecophaga jefferyi as the one they wrote on the new P1000 bill was Pithecophega jefforyi. #SanlibongPiso #HaringIbon #WowMali pic.twitter.com/4wR7j9oTfH — Rep. Carlos I.T. Zarate (@kaloi_zarate) December 11, 2021

Zarate said the eagle's scientific name should have also been italicized "because it is in Latin and needs to be differentiated from the English."

"This is one of the rules in the proper writing of scientific names," Zarate said, adding that the BSP made "almost the same mistake in 2010."

The new design of the bill features the Philippine eagle in the front, replacing World War 2 heroes Jose Abad Santos, Vicente Lim and Josefa Llanes Escoda. It is scheduled for circulation in April 2022.

"The design of the new 1000-piso polymer banknote features the Philippine eagle, which symbolizes clear vision, freedom, and strength," the BSP said.

"This is the first note in a new series of Philippine currency that will focus on the country's rich flora and fauna," it added.

