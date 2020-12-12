Business Mentor: Accelerate your startup with these simple tips

People visit a local food and merchandise price-discounted bazaar, dubbed,‘Bagsakan’ sale of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions at Festival Mall in Alabang Muntinlupa on September 04, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

I have always believed that nothing is impossible for a person if he puts his heart and mind into it. It may seem to be difficult to find the right time to start a business, but once you have channeled your thoughts into making a better future for yourself and your family, everything will just fall into place.

How have you been for the past months? Still afraid to start your own business? Envious how your friends have started one during the pandemic and still manage to get the business going after several months?

You don’t have to keep on wondering how Friend A was able to manage it all because you can also be successful if you want to. The year 2020 is almost over and probably starting your own business in 2021 will be the right time for you.

This article will mainly focus on how you can boost your business and be able to reach out to customers. I know that some of you may be afraid to even talk to people, but if you are going to have your own business, you need to do a lot of work and that includes talking to a lot of people. Remember that more than what you offer, people will also be checking on how you are as a person because whatever you do reflects your business.

Let me reiterate that building your business requires you to create ways on how you could sell your products in a manner that people will not just be one-time customers, but become your loyal customers who will eventually encourage others to buy from you as well. Thus, you would need to know how and where to create the “noise” needed so customers would start flocking into your store. Make sure to analyze market situations since it is crucial for people to utilize the current conditions to their utmost advantage.



Simple tips to get you started

As I have mentioned, you need to be out there so people would know that your business exists. And in order for people to know about your products or services, you need to devise a plan on how you want to present your products or services.

1. Create an amazing website

If your business is about food, make sure to take photos that look professionally taken. The amount of food, plating, colors, angles, and light are very important factors to make the photo come alive as if the people would just want to eat it off instantly. Additionally, make use of descriptive words that would easily entice anyone to order the foods that you feature. Be sure to get help from a reliable web developer and can help you not just with the layout of the website, but as well hook you up with a great content writer.

2. Create a social media account

We all know how Facebook has become very popular particularly during the enhanced community quarantine. It was so helpful in promoting products since there were restrictions on going to the mall. Practically, anyone can just order what they need with just a few clicks. And so, with this, you need to make your posts as interesting as possible. It would also help if you are able to reply to all inquiries in a timely manner because not being able to reply right away might turn off possible customers. If you think that you may have difficulties in creating interesting content, search for people who can make these for you.

3. Make an online contest/game

You may have received invitations from your friends to like and share a page. And it is one of the most common ways of letting your brand get across to different customers. Create an interesting contest that would allow people to join. For example, sharing a summer experience and posting a family photo, naming a mascot for your business, etc. Make your contests shareable.

4. Invite influencers to try your products

This has become also very common nowadays since people base their purchase of a certain product depending on who endorses them. Naturally, you, as a business owner should carefully select which influencer will help you in promoting your products.

5. Share relevant content with your audience

In the food business, you may share anything about healthy choices of food, what are the latest food craze, the history of a certain food, etc. Make your content interesting so that your customers would always have a reason to check on your page or website.

These are just some of the ways that can help you start your business. It’s a tough road ahead, but with patience and perseverance, you will surely get to the top. Just believe in yourself. I hope that 2021 will be a better year and that everyone who wishes to start with their entrepreneurial journey will become successful. There is always a gleam of hope…only if you choose to see it on that perspective.

