The realme 11 Pro+ 5G midrange smartphone. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The realme 11 Pro+ 5G boasts a massive 200MP camera, but what really makes it stand out from other midrangers is its design. This is one of the most eye-catching phones on the market right now outside of the premium and flagship segments.

DESIGN AND DISPLAY

The first thing anyone will notice about this phone is its ‘leather’ back. Realme put a lot of thought into this novel design which makes you almost feel like you’re holding something from a luxury brand.

Our review unit came in the “oasis green” colorway, but the phone also comes in “sunrise beige.” If this had a black leather colorway, it would have been a real standout for people like me who still prefer darker shades.

The phone’s curved edges and vegan leather back panel make it stand out from the competition. It’s almost a shame to put a jelly case on this gadget.

It is also quite light and thin, making it comfortable to hold and carry around.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2412 resolution is bright and vibrant. It’s not the brightest in this market segment, but it’s plenty bright. Its 120Hz refresh rate also makes scrolling through content and playing games smooth and enjoyable.



The display also has HDR10+ support, which means you can enjoy enhanced visuals when watching compatible content.

It uses a punch-hole design up front for the selfie camera and features an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

SPECS

The phone runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chipset, features a beefy 12GB of RAM, and a very generous 512GB of storage.

This phone can pretty much run any game you throw at it.

The 5,000 mAh battery is standard for a midrange phone, and it will get you through a whole day of tasks. Its 100W “SUPERVOOC” charger meanwhile can fully juice it up in half an hour. Realme

CAMERA

Aside from its unique design, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G’s other main selling point is its 200MP camera. It also has an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

There are four zoom shortcuts - 0.6x [ultrawide], 1x [wide], 2x, and 4x. Realme says the phone is capable of 2x and 4x lossless zoom.

In broad daylight, the main camera takes really good photos with lots of detail, little noise, good contrast and accurate colors. It’s not flagship level, but it’s very good for a midranger.

The cameras also perform well when taking indoor shots in a variety of lighting conditions. The wide angle zoom is very handy when trying to shoot a tight space like a small chapel.

Night shots are also pretty good, even with the wide angle and 2x zooms. While the 4x zoom loses a lot of detail, that is to be expected for a phone at this price point.

Shooting lamp posts and other bright objects at night often results in flaring, but to be fair, even some flagships struggle with this issue.

The 32MP front camera also takes pretty good selfies.

When it comes to video, this can be a great content-creation device too. The main camera shoots up to 4K at 30fps with great detail, colors and contrast. However, the phone struggles to stabilize footage at this resolution, so if you’re planning to shoot video while on the move, your format will need to go down to 1080p.

Overall, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, which retails for P24,999, is a great midrange phone that offers excellent value for money.

It has a premium design, impressive specs, and a great camera. If you’re looking for a new smartphone but don’t want to splurge on a flagship, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is definitely worth considering.