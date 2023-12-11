MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said that prices of nearly all agricultural products remain stable ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Only the price of tilapia rose by P5, pushing the rate of that fish to P145 per kilo, said Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa, spokesperson of the DA.

“Bukod dito [sa tilapia], lahat ng agri commodities ay kung hindi bumabab ay namaintain yung presyo,” he told state television PTV.

Eggs, which saw a spike in prices in previous months, are now sold for P7.50 per medium piece, which is P0.50 cheaper compared to earlier rates, he said.

The price of rice has stabilized between P51 and P52 per kilo, he said.

“Ngayon ay patapos na yung ating harvest at halos 100 percent na at iniexpect natin na parating na yung inimport nating bigas galing India,” De Mesa said.

“Were focusing na mapataas yung kanilang productivity… Pero magkakaroon din tayo ng balancing act through importation,” he said.

Prices of poultry and pork are also stable, the DA official said.

“Sa manok ay overproduction. Sa karneng baboy bagamat kulang tayo ng kaunti ay nakapag programa na ng importation,” he said.

So far, the DA is optimistic that its growth numbers will improve by the end of the year, De Mesa said, noting that most farms in the country remain intact and productive despite several weather disturbances.