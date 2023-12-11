This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel using a water cannon on a civilian boat contracted for a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

MANILA — The Philippines should reduce its economic dependency on China as Asia’s largest economy continues to harass Filipinos in various parts of the West Philippine Sea, a maritime analyst said on Monday.

The Philippines needs to show China that it would neither “weaken” nor “waver” in its stance in the West Philippine Sea, maritime expert Jay Batongbacal told state television PTV.

“Magkakaroon ng kaunting adjustment at kaunting sakit pero kung maaari ay tiisin natin ang kaunting inconvenience,” he said.

“Sa tingin ko, kapag nakita nila na hindi nila mababago ang stance ng Pilipinas at hindi nila tayo madidivide and conquer ay magbabago ang kanilang isip at ang kanilang pakikitungo sa atin,” he said.

In 2019 China emerged as the Philippines’ top trading partner, export market and import source, according to data from the Board of Investments.

Bilateral trade between the two countries before the COVID-19 pandemic was pegged at nearly $50 billion.

While the overall numbers seem high, Batongbacal noted that there are several industries — such as mining — where the Philippines is at the losing end of its bargain with China.

“Kuha nang kuha ang Tsina sa atin ng raw materials--nickel para sa semi conductors. Yung iba ginagamit pang gawa ng mga barko at eroplano na ginagamit laban sa atin,” he said.

The Philippines can also turn to other bilateral partners to source other goods and commodities to further reduce its reliance on Asia’s largest economy, the analyst said.

“Bakit tayo magpapatakot sa kanila? Ipakita natin sa kanila na maninindigan talaga tayo sa ating mga karapatan,” Batongbacal said.

Batongbacal’s statement comes days after the China Coast Guard used water canons against smaller Philippine vessels that were supposed to deliver food and other supplies to fisherfolk in Bajo de Masinloc.

Philippine vessels that were en route Ayungin Shoal for its regular rotation and resupply mission were also intercepted by Chinese vessels.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had asserted that only the Philippines has the legal right to the West Philippine Sea based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) and a 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.