Globe borrows P20 billion from BDO

A Globe Telecom store in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Globe Telecom on Monday said it has signed a new 11-year term loan facility with BDO Unibank for P20 billion.

Globe said these will be used for their capital expenditures, debt

refinancing or general corporate requirements.

Globe said it spent P54 billion in capex in the first nine months of the year for network expansion and enhancement, down 27 percent from 2022 figures. The telco giant said this investment is sufficient, as it was recognized by Ookla as the most consistent fixed broadband provider in 33 towns and cities and two provinces from July to September.

The company also said it showed marked improvements in both download and upload speeds in 19 strategic locations during the period.

The Ayala-led telco saw net income reach P19.4 billion from January to September, down 27 percent from the figures in the same period in 2022.

