MANILA -- Oil prices are dropping anew as Christmas nears.

Petroleum companies said pump prices will drop by the following amounts on Tuesday, December 12:

PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P1.60 decrease

Kerosene - P.140 decrease

Diesel - P1.85 decrease

The Department of Energy, through Director Rino Abad, had earlier said lower prices may persist until early next year barring any geopolitical issues that can affect volatile world fuel prices.

More details to follow.