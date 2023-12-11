Cebu Pacific, Air Asia offer 12.12 seat sales

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific and AirAsia are offering 12.12 seat sales for their passengers.

On Facebook, Cebu Pacific said they are offering seats for as low as P88 one-way base fare to destinations like Boracay, Bohol, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Zamboanga, and others.

Flights to international destinations like Taipei, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Bangkok are also available for as low as P88.

Travelers may book their flights anytime from December 11 to 18, then fly anytime from August 1 to November 30 next year.

Meanwhile, AirAsia is offering flights for as low as P12 one-way base fair in its "PasGoGoGO" sale.

Flights to Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Caticlan and other tourist hotspots are available for P12 from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

For international destinations, meanwhile, AirAsia flights go as low as P822 (Taipei) to as high as P2,922 (Seoul, Tokyo, and Bangkok).

Passengers can book anytime from December 11 to 17, then fly anytime from December 11 to June 30 next year.