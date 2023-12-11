People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on November 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - For many Filipinos, 2023 was a year of constant belt-tightening as prices kept rising. So it’s no surprise that as they shop for gifts this Christmas season, many tend to go for the more affordable and practical items.

And where better to go than the bargain-hunters paradise called Divisoria?

After talking to several shoppers, store owners, and sales clerks in Divisoria, we came up with this list of sought-after holiday gift options, which are all under P500.

1. P150 - P400 wallets, cardholders

With the year coming to a close, many stores have already marked down their prices or are going on sale to clear out their stocks.

Abegail Mirendilla said she lucked out when she spotted a boutique along Juan Luna Street selling a variety of wallets and cardholders for as low as P150 since she only allotted a P300 budget for their office Christmas party exchange gift.

“Siyempre (hinahanap ko) yung mura at tsaka magagamit ng pagbibigyan… so swak naman siya,” she said.

2. P220 pajama sets

Holiday slumber party anyone? Why not buy matching pajama sets for your friends for that perfect #BarkadaGoals picture? That’s what Rosemarie Famis did.

“Cute siya e tapos mura pa. Ibibigay ko sa kanila isa-isa, pare-parehas kami ng design ng pantulog para sa party namin,” shared Famis.

5 Christmas gift ideas under P500 from Divisoria. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News 5 Christmas gift ideas under P500 from Divisoria. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News 5 Christmas gift ideas under P500 from Divisoria. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News 5 Christmas gift ideas under P500 from Divisoria. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News 5 Christmas gift ideas under P500 from Divisoria. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

3. P390 towel sets

Divisoria storeowner Ralph Chua said many also come to his store for towel sets. He said that for P390, customers can already get a good-quality cotton bath towel, a hand towel and a face towel. They also offer microfiber towel sets which are even cheaper.

“It’s unisex so it’s easier to give to anyone,” said Chua.

4. Personalized t-shirts, pens

Going beyond just practicality, you can also add a personal touch to your gifts through the help of several print shops in the area.

One store sells customized pens for P30 a piece. They also throw in 1 free t-shirt for those who buy 10 printed shirts for P200.

“Yung design nila, ibibigay na lang sa amin. Meron din kaming ino-offer na ready designs. Pipili na lang sila doon (kung) anong gusto nila at kung gusto nilang palagyan ng pangalan, pwede nating i-edit,” said Imelda Casibal, who works at the printing shop.

Although you can wait for the store to finish printing out your designs, Casibal noted that it’s better if customers order ahead of time.

5. Stuffed toys

Divisoria is also considered one of the best places to buy toys for kids.

Storeowners advise customers to buy in bundles so they can get them for cheaper. For instance, one shop sells their stuffed toys at P100 a piece. But you can buy six for a total of P360.

Aside from buying in bulk, they said customers can also try haggling with sellers.