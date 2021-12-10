Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson delivers a speech during a pre-campaign event in Naga, Cebu on December 10, 2021. Handout

CEBU CITY - Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson on Friday vowed to implement a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures of businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic should he win the 2022 presidential race.

The next administration should give more aid to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as these businesses were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, Lacson said in a press conference here.

"Kailangan mayroon tayong physical stimulus packages na io-offer sa kanila. 'Yung mga eviction and foreclosure kailangan mayroon moratorium," he said.

(We need to provide and offer stimulus packages for them. There should be a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.)

"Tulungan natin silang bumalik, tulungan natin silang bumangon," he said.

(Let us help them make a comeback, let us help them recover.)

MSMEs comprise of 99 percent of the Philippines' business sector.

Last year, the national government said 1 in 4 MSMEs were forced to shut down due to the lack of revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors and limit their movements to avoid the spread of the virus.

About 26 percent of 1.5 million MSMEs were "partially or temporarily closed" by the pandemic, 52 percent are partially operating and 22 percent are fully running, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Congress has passed COVID-19 stimulus packages to aid MSMEs and indigent families in the last 2 years, but the business sector has yet to fully regain its momentum after a lull in sales.