Job-hunting app aims to help Filipinos find work amid pandemic

MANILA — A technology firm has developed a jobhunting app- that seeks to help Filipinos find work in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve designed the app to fit the employment procedure for the New Normal Lifestyle," APPScape said.

"With LapitJobs, we take advantage of technology and social media for our applicants to get ahead from the competition."

After interested job seekers download LapitJobs, they need to register their account before it is activated. Similar to food delivery apps, LapitJobs will need to know the user's location and then show a list of jobs nearest to the user.

LapitJobs users can choose the type of job they want as well as the preferred distance from their location.

"You also have the option to check a certain location for a job position you’d like to apply for," APPScape said.

LapitJobs has a Net Pay feature that shows how much the applicants will bring home from their estimated salary, minus the deductions from benefits and time they will consume due to traffic in transportation. The Quality of Life Factor Score lets the app users know their estimated Job Satisfaction, by considering the distance and salary if they continue to proceed with the job position.

Employers can also register for free and use APPScape's LapitTauhan app, which allows them to find job hunters.

"Once you have posted an offer, your location will also be included. This portal allows the employers to post their job offers to LapitJobs," the app developer said.

LapitTauhan has a dashboard for shortlisting, scheduling, and conducting interviews — which are likely virtual in nature due to the pandemic. Job seekers will be informed of the status of their application.

According to APPScape, it aims to have 1,000 openings nationwide by yearend.

According to the Social Weather Stations’ national mobile phone survey, which was conducted last July, around 27.3 million individuals are jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic.

