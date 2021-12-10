MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) said an aircraft veered off the runaway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Friday morning due to rainy weather causing a partial blockage.
The incident, which occurred at 11:39 a.m., involved a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop operated by PAL Express with registry number RP-C5911, the flag carrier said in a statement.
All 29 passengers, 2 pilots, and 2 cabin crew were able to disembark using the aircraft's stairs, it said.
"The aircraft wheels veered off into the grass at the side edge of the runway. We thank airport authorities and the CAAP for spearheading the towing of the aircraft back into the runway surface," the airline said.
"Our operations teams are assisting the passengers and will provide assistance and support as needed," it added.
PAL said it is working with aviation authorities regarding the incident.
"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the partial blockage of the runway," PAL spokesperon Cielo Villaluna said.
34 FLIGHTS AFFECTED
Because of the incident, 34 inbound and outbound flights were affected, the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority said.
The following are the cancelled flights as of 3 p.m., December 10. Passengers were instructed to coordinate with their respective airline companies.
ARRIVAL
- 5J553 MNL-CEB
- 5J206 CGY-CEB
- 5J005 DXB-CEB
- PR2288 BCD-CEB
- 5J575 MNL-CEB
- PR4847 MNL-CEB
- DG6722 CGY-CEB
- TR384 SIN-CEB
- DG6604 DPL-CEB
- DG6852 IAO-CEB
- 5J567 MNL-CEB
- T6336 ENI-CEB
- PR1853 MNL-CEB
- DG6642 PAG-CEB
- DG6926 BXU-CEB
- PR6869 MNL-CEB
DEPARTURE
- DG6603 CEB-DPL
- DG6851 CEB-IAO
- QR923 CEB-DOH
- DG6641 CEB-PAG
- CX922 CEB-HKG
- DG6925 CEB-BXU
- 5J554 CEB-MNL
- PR1850 CEB-MNL
- PR2365 CEB-DVO
- DG6573 CEB-TAC
- PR4848 CEB-MNL
- 5J582 CEB-MNL
- PR2315 CEB-CGY
- TR385 CEB-SIN
- 5J568 CEB-MNL
- T6337 CEB-ENI
- PR1854 CEB-MNL
- 5J597 CEB-DVO
-- With a report from Annie Perez
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, Philippine Airlines, PAL, PAL plane, Mactan Cebu International Airport, PAL Express