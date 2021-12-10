MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) said an aircraft veered off the runaway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Friday morning due to rainy weather causing a partial blockage.

The incident, which occurred at 11:39 a.m., involved a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop operated by PAL Express with registry number RP-C5911, the flag carrier said in a statement.

All 29 passengers, 2 pilots, and 2 cabin crew were able to disembark using the aircraft's stairs, it said.

"The aircraft wheels veered off into the grass at the side edge of the runway. We thank airport authorities and the CAAP for spearheading the towing of the aircraft back into the runway surface," the airline said.

"Our operations teams are assisting the passengers and will provide assistance and support as needed," it added.

PAL said it is working with aviation authorities regarding the incident.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the partial blockage of the runway," PAL spokesperon Cielo Villaluna said.

34 FLIGHTS AFFECTED

Because of the incident, 34 inbound and outbound flights were affected, the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority said.

The following are the cancelled flights as of 3 p.m., December 10. Passengers were instructed to coordinate with their respective airline companies.

ARRIVAL

5J553 MNL-CEB

5J206 CGY-CEB

5J005 DXB-CEB

PR2288 BCD-CEB

5J575 MNL-CEB

PR4847 MNL-CEB

DG6722 CGY-CEB

TR384 SIN-CEB

DG6604 DPL-CEB

DG6852 IAO-CEB

5J567 MNL-CEB

T6336 ENI-CEB

PR1853 MNL-CEB

DG6642 PAG-CEB

DG6926 BXU-CEB

PR6869 MNL-CEB

DEPARTURE

DG6603 CEB-DPL

DG6851 CEB-IAO

QR923 CEB-DOH

DG6641 CEB-PAG

CX922 CEB-HKG

DG6925 CEB-BXU

5J554 CEB-MNL

PR1850 CEB-MNL

PR2365 CEB-DVO

DG6573 CEB-TAC

PR4848 CEB-MNL

5J582 CEB-MNL

PR2315 CEB-CGY

TR385 CEB-SIN

5J568 CEB-MNL

T6337 CEB-ENI

PR1854 CEB-MNL

5J597 CEB-DVO

-- With a report from Annie Perez

