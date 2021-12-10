MANILA - Power rates will increase in December due to higher generation charges, Manila Electric Co said Friday.

Overall rate for a typical household went up to P9.7773 per kWh from P9.4630 the previous month, Meralco said in a statement.

This is equivalent to an increase of around P63 in the electric bill of a residential customer consuming 200 kWh, it said.

Meralco said this month's bill includes the first installment of the deferred costs in generation charges from the November bill, divided into 4 monthly installments.

The Energy Regulatory Board earlier directed Meralco to defer collection of a portion of suppliers' generation cost and to bill the said amount from December to March 2022 to cushion the impact of the previous month's Malampaya facility maintenance shutdown.

"We thank the ERC and our suppliers for easing the burden to consumers," Meralco Head of Regulatory Management Office Atty. Jose Ronald V. Valles

The Malampaya maintenance shutdowm has also triggered a spike in generation charges in November.

