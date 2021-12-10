MANILA -The Philippines booked $660 million foreign direct investment net inflows in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

The total is 30.4 percent higher compared to the $506 million net inflows in September last year, the BSP said in a statement.

Cumulative FDI net inflows for the first 3 quarters now stand at $7.3 billion, up 43.8 percent compared to the $5.1 billion in the same comparable period, the central bank said.

Despite improving numbers, several lawmakers are urging the government to rethink its incentives as neighboring countries outpace foreign investments in the Philippines.

On Thursday, an official of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines called for the easing of restrictions in foreign investment in the renewable energy sector.

