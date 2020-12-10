MPTC returns load of motorists charged in suspended NLEX tollway

Vehicles pass through the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza without paying a toll fee after the Valenzuela City Government suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation on December 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Motorists who were incidentally charged when they passed through NLEX during its suspended operations have been compensated, the Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation said Thursday.

The toll operator had "forgotten" to switch off one of the lane's sensors that charges motorists, said spokesman Junji Quimbo.

"Yung isang lane out of 7 lanes, lane number 4 di po naisara by accident. Nakalimutan lang," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(One out of 7 lanes was not closed by accident. It was just forgotten.)

"Inaksyunan namin kaagad. Lahat ng mga dumaan dun na nabawasan, sinasauli na po namin ang mga load, binabalik na po sa account."

(We acted on it quickly and have returned the load of motorists who passed through.)

The MPTC will also respond to Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian later Thursday and offer solutions to alleviate heavy traffic in the tollway, Quimbo said.

Among these are the transfer of RFID sticker installations to tollgates and the transfer of reloading stations, he said.

The toll operator will also comply with the mayor's request to submit a monthly report, he added.

"Walang problema, di po problema 'yun. Open po tayo d'yan at gagawin po natin 'yan," Quimbo said.

(It's not a problem. We're open to that and we will do it.)