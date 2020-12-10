Fruitas targets growing market of health-conscious Filipinos, launches milk brand

Signage of a Fruitas kiosk. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc. said Thursday it was eyeing the growing market of health-conscious Filipinos by expanding into other product lines such as milk and yogurt as the year ends.

The company is closing 2020 with the launch of its first all-natural milk product under the brand Babot’s Farm 100% Pure & Fresh Milk, which it may expand to yogurt products in the future.

The expansion plan is pushing through after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because of the pandemic, people are becoming more and more aware of the stay at home lifestyle and conscious of the food they take. We affirm people are leaning towards healthy options, and we believe we are well-positioned and fit [to serve the market] as the products we offer are in line with this market," Juneil Torio, Fruitas investor relations officer, said in a phone interview.

"Our vision is to make healthy drinks available to Filipinos. We're working on different products, actively doing research in the fresh and healthy category, not necessarily fruits only," he added.

The company, known for its fruit-based shakes, earlier launched its Fruitas ice cream and soy-based drinks under the Soy and Bean brand.

Lester Yu, Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer, said the expansion plans are on the back of their vision to have every Filipino household consuming a Fruitas product every day.

The company recently opened a franchised outlet in Dubai, its first overseas, and is targeting to open 60 kiosks and community stores locally.

The firm also aims to have 30 community stores by the end of the year and 100 by the end of 2021.

As of end 2019, Fruitas has 1,068 stores nationwide under the 20 brands in its portfolio which include well-known brands such as Fruitas, Johnn Lemon, Buko Loco, Juice Avenue, and The Mango Farm, among others.

