DITO Telecommunity taps retired colonel to beef up cybersecurity

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity, the country's third telco player, has hired a retired military official to help strengthen its security systems against cyber attacks.

This, amid concerns about the involvement of a Chinese state-run firm in the consortium while Manila and Beijing remain locked in a dispute over the West Philippine Sea.

DITO Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago said the former colonel is an expert in cybersecurity. The company has hired at least 9 retired military officers who are helping the company's operations, Santiago said.

"Hindi pa uso ang cybersecurity noon, nag-aaral na ng cybersecurity yun. We also have to ensure that our network will not be utilized to threaten national security," Santiago said in a press briefing.

(Cybersecurity wasn't that big yet and this military official was already studying cybersecurity.)

Accounting firm RG Manabat & Co. (KPMG Philippines) will conduct a technical audit on DITO in January next year, ahead of its March schedule for commercial launch.

Adel Tamano, DITO Chief Administrative Officer, for his part said they are planning to invite Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, other government officials and the media to be a part of their second testing of the network.

Unlike other telcos, the government required DITO to provide a cybersecurity plan, which the latter took into account, saying it is investing heavily in security systems.

DITO said despite their limited coverage compared with other big telco players, they hope they can make up for it with better services.

The company has enough towers and fiber cables to meet their commitments to the government by March, it added.

DITO earlier committed to provide at least 27 mbps in internet speed to 37 percent or some 7,425 barangays in its first year of service.

