Vehicles line up at a toll-way at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) north of Manila, November 8, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The national government is studying the possibility of exempting food delivery trucks from paying toll fees to curb pass-on charges to consumers, an official from the Philippines’ socioeconomic planning agency said on Saturday.

Food prices continue to be a top factor in the country’s inflation numbers, said Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

"Ang isang iniisip, baka puwedeng i-exempt sa pagtaas ng toll fees itong food delivery trucks para hindi makadagdag sa ating inflation," she said in a news forum in Quezon City.

"Iniikot na 'yung draft EO (executive order) para komentahan ng all relevant agencies," she added.

In September, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed EO No. 41, which suspended the collection of "pass through fees" in national roads and other roads not constructed and funded by local government units imposed against delivery trucks.

The move sought to reduce transport and logistics costs, which are eventually passed down to consumers, according to the document.

Consumers can also help in taming inflation through purchasing products "in moderation," Edillon said.

"You have to moderate your wants so that the needs of the others can be met," she said.

"Kapag bumili ka nang something in excess, nakadagdag ka sa presyo nun kasi tumaas ang demand," she explained.

"Sana in the first place binawasan mo na lang yung purchase mo para maging mas affordable sa iba," she added.

Inflation quickened in the Philippines in September to 6.1 percent due to rising food prices, the Philippines Statistics Authority said.

Food prices rose by 9.7 percent year-on-year in September, against the 8.1 percent inflation in August, according to data from the PSA.