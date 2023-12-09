Christmas shoppers swarm Divisoria

With only weeks left until Christmas, many families took advantage of the extended weekend to hunt for the perfect gifts in Divisoria on Saturday.



The crowds flocked to Divisoria, particularly along Ilaya St.

According to shoppers, it's wise to start Christmas shopping now before prices soar.



Despite coming from Navotas, Elizabeth Abillar went to Manila to find Christmas giveaway items with a budget of P1,000.



"Mahaba ang bakasyon ngayon, walang pasok ang eskwela...Namili ako ng mga pang-giveaway...Laruan tsaka mga brush," Abillar said.



Shoppers find Divisoria appealing due to its affordability and a wide selection of Christmas gifts. Items like bags, priced at P50, are popular choices.



"Sa ngayon marami talagang namimili kasi pangregalo nila 'to kasi makakapal yung tela nito tapos 50 pesos lang to. Bukod sa may zipper na yung bag namin, meron pa siyang mga bulsa. Tsaka ang ganda ng mga tahi nila. Tsaka maraming mga design iba-iba," vendor Jonalyn Rosete said.



Kids' favorites, Pop It toys and Jelly Bags, are also available for just P50 and colorful bonnets for P35 each.



Additionally, you can snag four shorts for P150.



If you're looking at giving away toys, spend only P50 on dolls, toy cars, and cooking sets.



For those planning to attend Christmas parties, Divisoria offers budget-friendly apparel – from shirts, blouses, to pants – all priced at P50.



The latest trend for kids includes Korean dresses for P350 and elephant pants for P450. Sets of T-shirts and shorts can be bought for P250.



However, the Manila police cautioned the public against pickpockets and recommend safeguarding belongings like phones, bags, and wallets for a peaceful shopping experience in Divisoria.