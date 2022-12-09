MANILA — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund would be transparent and would have enough safeguards to prevent it from becoming the next corruption-tainted 1MDB fund.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s cousin and son are among the lawmakers proposing the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund. It received heavy opposition after the Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System were initially included as funding sources.

Proponents have revised the bill to exclude GSIS, SSS and the national budget as capital sources.

Diokno said the 1MDB fund was created by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was the sole signatory "so there are no safeguards."

Unlike 1MDB, the Maharlika fund has "so many safeguards," the finance chief said.

"Number one there are many layers of audits, we have an internal auditor, we have an international auditor and then we have COA (Commission on Audit). And at the same time, we have a congressional oversight committee consisting of 5 members of the Senate and 5 members of the House to oversee the implementation of the fund," he said.

"So we want to make sure that this is on the level, transparent, there’s accountability, there’s a published report, we submit a report to the president. And this will be published so we can be sure that the Philippine people would know where that money is going," he added.

Diokno also assured the public that professionals would manage the fund.

Economists have said that sovereign wealth fund as a tool is "neither good nor bad." It's an investment vehicle whose success depends on whether or not it will be managed well.

In order to work, sovereign wealth funds must be corruption-free and void of crony investments.

"An SWF is neither good nor bad as it is only a vehicle that can be used to attain an end... However, any SWF will need to avoid and sidestep corruption and crony investments, which have plagued other SWFs in the region. This will be the most contentious issue: governance to ensure the proposed fund is corruption-free," ING Bank Manila Senior Economist Nicholas Mapa told ABS-CBN News.

Marcos' economic team earlier expressed their full support for the measure while urging lawmakers to pass the bill.