MANILA - YouTube on Thursday said it has expanded its information panel to give topical context in the Philippines to boost the fight against misinformation.

An information panel appears on search results or watch pages to provide context on a topic.

Beginning Dec. 9, aside from COVID-19 information panels, people in the Philippines will be seeing information from third-party sources like Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica, alongside videos on a number of topics that are "prone to misinformation," YouTube said in a statement.

"YouTube believes that people should be able to choose and make their own judgments about the information they consume along with context to inform their judgments," Google Philippines country director Bernadette Nacario said.

"The expansion of YouTube's information panels providing topical context to the Philippines is critical next step to connect people with additional context," she added.

Some topics that were identified as prone to misinformation include the following:

climate change

the 9/11 attacks

the Holocaust

the Apollo moon land, and

the Martial Law in the Philippines

Several experts have said some Filipinos have difficulties spotting fake news. Victims of the martial law regime have also claimed that the kin of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was guilty of historical revisionism.

The upgrade is part of YouTube's existing portfolio which seeks to raise "authoritative information" that is essential to viewers especially during breaking news events, the platform said.

YouTube said the information panel will appear regardless of opinions and perspectives expressed on the video being played, on both search results and watch pages when people search for topics that are prone to misinformation.

The information panel for topical context was first launched by YouTube in 2018.

