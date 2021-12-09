Several branches of Master Siomai in LRT-1 stations now accept beep payments. Handout.

MANILA - Commuters in Metro Manila now have more uses for their beep cards after the Light Rail Manila Corp (LRMC) on Thursday said it tapped AF Payments to include more LRT-1 kiosks operators as partner merchants.

In a statement, the Light Rail Manila Corp said the partnership would allow more merchants to accept beep payment for goods as well as loading services, eliminating the need for coins.

Some food and other retail kiosk operate right outside train platforms to take advantage of commuter foot traffic.

"This promotes faster payment transactions, reduces the need for coins and loose change, promotes accurate and transparent reporting of transactions, and enables handling of less cash for hygienic purposes," the statement said.

Select stalls in LRT-1 stations in Baclaran, EDSA, and Balintawak were part of the launch where kiosks such as Master Siomai can now accept payments using beep cards.



Participating merchants will have a standalone payment and loading device, LRMC said.

“We came up with this initiative putting in mind not just our commuters, but also our station merchants which will enable them to create operational efficiencies leading to better customer service,” LRMC Corporate Communications and Customer Relations Head Jacqueline Gorospe said.

LRMC said it hopes to engage more merchants in the program.

Beep cards were launched to accelerate the adoption of cashless payments for select public utility vehicles such as buses and trains. The government earlier proposed a "no beep card, no ride policy."

