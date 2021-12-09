Globe says services 'back to normal' following disruptions



MANILA - Globe Telecom said calls, messaging and reloading services are now back to normal following a disruption that started at 6:13 a.m.

In a statement on Thursday, the telco said Globe Platinum, Postpaid, Prepaid, and TM customers "experienced difficulty in making outgoing calls and sending out text messages."

Meanwhile, prepaid consumers including Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, reported difficulty in buying airtime load and doing other reloading services.

"The issue was resolved at 10:53 AM, with all affected services restored," the Ayala-led telco said.

"Globe apologizes for this inconvenience and thanks its customers for their understanding," it added.

The telco also reported and fixed a wireless data outage last Dec. 1.

