PAL offers all-in flight and hotel deal for Boracay travelers

Boracay island. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Philippine Airlines has partnered with a tour operator to offer discounted fares and hotel accommodations for people who want to travel to Boracay this month up to the first quarter of next year, the airline said Wednesday.

PAL said it has teamed up with tour operator Guide to the Philippines in a new campaign called “Easy Escapes” to offer more convenient travel to key domestic destinations, including Boracay.

“The special offer, which runs from December 4 to 31, provides travelers with a three-day, two-night stay in Boracay for as low as P8,555 per person based on a twin-occupancy room. This includes a roundtrip economy all-in fare to Caticlan from Manila, transfers, and hotel accommodation,” PAL said.

“Easy Escapes” offers an optional RT-PCR Test add-on with a special rate and guaranteed release of test results within 24 to 48 hours, PAL said.

“Travelers who test positive will be given a 100 percent refund of the package booked,” the airline added.

Travel period is from December 11, 2020 to March 31, 2021.