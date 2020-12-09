Meralco says customers to see lower rates this month, 'second lowest' since Sept 2017

Electrical meters with countless electrical wires hanging near residences in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on February 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Meralco said Wednesday its electricity rates for December will be lower by P0.0352 per kilowatt hour (kWh), as generation charges decline.

A typical household will see a P8.4753 per kWh rate this month which is the second lowest rate since September 2017. Last month’s rate was P8.5105 per kWh.

Residential customers consuming 200 kWh of power can expect around P7 decrease in their Decemer bill, Meralco said.

Lower overall power demand in the Luzon grid led to the drop in generation charge by P0.0502 per kWh to P4.1516 per kWh in December, it added.

Just In!



Good news mga consumers dahil may pagbaba sa singil ng kuryente ng Meralco sa paparating na December bill dahil sa pagbaba ng generation charge& WESM prices.



Ang bawas ay P0.0352/kwh o katumbas ng:



Kunsumo Bawas

200kwh P7

300kwh P11

400kwh P14

500kwh P18 pic.twitter.com/aULkOitldQ — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) December 9, 2020

The Luzon grid earlier saw a drop in power demand since November on successive typhoons.

Meralco encourages customers to use Meralco Online for safer contactless transactions, but said its business centers are also open to serve customers.

Meralco earlier said it will not implement any disconnection until the end of the year for households consuming 200 kWh and below, who are unable to pay due to quarantine restrictions.

For those consuming 201 kWh and above, the company provides a 30-day grace period on all payments falling on ECQ and MECQ without incurring interests, penalties, and other charges.