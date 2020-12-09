Jollibee opens third UK branch in Leicester City, first 'halal certified' store in Britain

Jollibee striked a pose with Leicester’s Sporting Success Statue – a monument dedicated to the city’s successful local sports teams. Handout

MANILA - Fast-growing Filipino food chain Jollibee is fast tracking its Europe expansion with the opening of its third branch in the United Kingdom at Leicester City, the company said on Wednesday.

Jollibee said its Leicester City branch is the first halal-certified store in the United Kingdom.

Around 40 percent of Jollibee Leicester's first customers were locals from the UK, which was noteworthy as almost all of the first patrons are usually Filipinos, said Dennis Flores, Jollibee's president for Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Jollibee Leicester branch is Jollibee’s third store in the UK. Long lines of both British and Filipino customers surrounded the store on its opening day. Handout

"This is a good indication that our strategy to make Jollibee appeal to the mainstream market is working - allowing us to widen our customer base," Flores said.

Jollibee Leicester features UK-exclusive menu items such as the Asian Slaw, Tropical Burger, Mango Coconut Sundae, and Asian Chicken Tender Rice Bowl, it said.

Jollibee Leicester's actual sales from the first few days exceeded expectations by "double digits, even surpassing the recent blockbuster Liverpool opening," he added.

40 percent of the first customers of Jollibee Leicester were locals in the UK. Handout

Jollibee opened its Liverpool branch in September, which was also met by strong customer demand.

The home of Chickenjoy opened its first branch in the UK at London's Earl's Court in 2018.