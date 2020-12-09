Japanese pre-cooked rice producer builds new factory in Tarlac

Samples of the precooked rice manufactured by Biotech JP Corp., on display during a Department of Science and Technology event in 2017. File/Courtesy of Biotech JP Facebook

MANILA - A Japanese manufacturer of pre-cooked rice using unique technologies has established a new factory in Tarlac to meet the increasing demand for packed rice.

BiotechJp Corp (BTJP) said Wednesday it recently built a Tarlac factory that can produce 20,000 rice packs daily.

"For markets like Japan, the pandemic prompted an increase for packed rice products which is also fueled by consumers resorting to online platforms for convenience and safety,” Egawa Kiyosada, president of BTJP, said through a statement by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

BTJP sees growth in demand for pre-cooked and ready-to-eat rice as people's lifestyles change in the new normal, it said.

The investment to the Philippines was made possible by JICA's program called Partnership with the Private Sector, which helps Japanese and Filipino firms since 2012 to partner towards creating jobs for Filipinos and for expansion of Japanese businesses.

JICA Philippines Senior Representative Ohshima Ayumu said there are currently 73 projects that have resulted in the business matching between Japanese and Filipino firms.

Building the BTJP Tarlac facility is part of the Rice Revolution 21 program that aims to develop the province's rice supply chain. It is also a partnership with the Yuchengco Group, PhilRice, and Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), the Japanese firm said.

BTJP earlier introduced the low-protein rice and ready-to-eat packed rice with a one-year shelf life to Filipinos who are fond of eating rice as a staple in meals.

RELATED VIDEO: