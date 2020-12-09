Cebu Pacific opens 12.12 'piso sale' from Dec. 10 to 12



MANILA - The country's largest budget carrier Cebu Pacific is opening its 12.12 piso seat sale from Dec. 10 to 12 for all domestic and international flights, it said.

Booking flights for as low as P1 for one-way base fare, Cebu Pacific said travel period will be from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021.

The sale is seen to spur travel and revive the domestic tourism sector during the holiday season, said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing & Customer Experience.

Cebu Pacific said it recently conducted a pilot "test before boarding" (TBB) process for a trial two-week period until Dec. 14 for passengers flying from Manila to General Santos City.

A first in the country, the trial rapid tests for passengers were taken hours before the time of departure, while results were released 30 minutes before flights.

Only those with negative results are allowed to board the flight, the company said.

"All these collaborative efforts are testaments of how achievable goals are when we all work together – we are positive our industry will heal and rise as one in no time so #EveryJuanWillFlyAgain,” Iyog said.

As some destinations require RT-PCR test results, Cebu Pacific offers by-appointment testings in its partner laboratories for P3,300.

It noted that standard sanitation procedures and other contactless measures were laid down on flights for safe travelling.

The airline company encouraged guests to book flights using their Travel Funds and other online payment modes, as well as manage their bookings online to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Cebu Pacific also recommended the use of the "Traze" app of the government for contact tracing for the aviation industry.