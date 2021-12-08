MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it is adding daily flights from Manila to Bacolod beginning December 16, 2021, bringing its total flight frequency to the city to 16 times weekly.

The airline said it will be operating Manila-Bacolod flights twice daily, on top of its twice-weekly flights exclusively for fully-vaccinated passengers until January 15, 2022.

To support inoculation efforts, Cebu Pacific said it will also continue to provide a waiver of fees for 5kg excess baggage until January 15, 2022, exclusively for fully-vaccinated passengers flying to and from Bacolod with pre-purchased baggage.

"To claim this benefit, passengers must present their vaccination card or certificate at the CEB check-in counters," Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers bound for Bacolod are reminded to ensure their requirements are complete prior to the day of travel. These requirements may be viewed on the Cebu Pacific website.

