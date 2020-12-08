Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist’s viral videoke is ‘Most Liked Tweet’ in 2020

Carlmalone Montecido moved judge Mitoy Yonting to tears when he first joined Tawag ng Tanghalan in October 2016. ABS-CBN



MANILA - The viral video of a young Filipino student belting out American singer Sam Smith’s "Too Good at Goodbyes" is the most liked tweet and the Top Retweet in the Philippines.

Twitter said the video of Carlmalone Montecido, which was retweeted by no less than Smith himself, was also one of the most engaged tweets in Southeast Asia.

As of this posting, the video has been viewed 14 million times on Twitter, with over 1 million likes. It has also been retweeted more than 284.9 thousand times.

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — samsmith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

Montecido made a name for himself as the “blind balladeer” from Bacolod in Tawag ng Tanghalan.

He was among the 10 finalists of the singing competition’s first season, which aired on “It’s Showtime” from 2016 to 2017. He finished fifth overall in that edition, which saw Noven Belleza of Negros Occidental as the champion.

Twitter said entertainment was the top conversation driver this year on the social media platform.

The company said leading this year’s list of Most Tweeted about Accounts was the phenomenal group, SB19 (@SB19Official), who went straight to number 1.

Other “veterans” such as Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata07), Edward Barber (@Barber_Edward_), Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm), and Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) completed the top half of the list.

People used Twitter to try and change the world, help others, to encourage them, inspire them, or even just make them laugh, Twitter said in a statement.

Filipinos even used Twitter to promote their favorite businesses that may have needed a little boost to stay afloat, it added.

“This year, people have used Twitter not just to keep up with what’s happening around the world, but to maintain connections with one another despite being apart,” said Arvinder Gujral, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, at Twitter.

“The challenging circumstances of 2020 has highlighted Twitter’s role in driving real-time conversations and facilitating the interactions that matter as Filipinos bonded over heartwarming and key moments of the year,” Gujaral added.