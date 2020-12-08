PH can meet expected surge in demand for VCO after promising test results vs COVID-19



MANILA - The Philippines has more than enough supply of virgin coconut oil (VCO) for the expected 20 percent demand surge by next year, an industry group said.

The Philippines saw an increase in VCO demand this year as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier showed test results of VCO easing symptoms of probable COVID-19 cases in as early as the second day of testing.

As of last year, only 30 percent of the 73,000 metric tons VCO production capacity of the country were utilized, said the United Coconut Associations of the Philippines (UCAP) and VCO Philippines.

"Local sales and export of VCO notched north of 20,000 metric tons in 2019. The current local market consumes about 470 metric tons of VCO as of 2019 data," it said.

Both groups are encouraging the Department of Health (DOH) to support and promote VCO as a natural COVID-19 remedy.

“Coconut oils and the inherent medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) properties in it have long been recognized for their antiviral action. Many who tested COVID-19 positive have recovered rapidly by incorporating coconut oil into their daily diet while those who are taking it as a supplement have seen their immunity strengthened,” UCAP Executive Director Yvonne Agustin said.

The DOST and Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) earlier tested 58 probable and suspected COVID-19 cases in Sta. Rosa Laguna, under a 28-day trial.

Half of the patients who ingested VCO with their meals noted significant reduction in inflammation in as early as the second day of tests, compared to the other half who were not given VCO.

