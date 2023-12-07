MANILA - The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said Thursday that it is not surprising that the Philippines lags in math, reading and science.

The 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) released recently showed that Filipino students were behind in terms of competency in these subjects compared to the country's neighbors.

ECOP President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr said employers have long been seeing the problem in the country’s educational system as evidenced by a lot of fresh graduates having difficulty landing a job.



“Wala hindi na kami nagulat. Alam na namin eh,” Ortiz-Luis told ABS-CBN News.



He also said that the quality of Filipino graduates has gone down.

“If you would notice, maraming complaint na parang iyong mga fresh graduate eh parang dini-discriminate daw sila no, I think the reason for that is partly because kulang nga sa competencies against those with experience already ano,” he added.



Ortiz-Luis however said that the PISA results will not discourage employers from hiring fresh graduates because the employability of applicants largely depends on the requirements of the job.



“It depends on the job, kasi iyong mga fresh graduates ngayon hindi mo naman hini-hire because of competencies of reading,” he said.



To make themselves more attractive to employers, Ortiz-Luis advises graduates to invest in upskilling.



“Siguro they have to hold themselves up, iyong mga training, may mga training naman na pipwede depending sa jobs na pupuntahan nila. Mayroon naman na available na training diyan, I think they should do that,”



Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), for its part, also said employers should not take the PISA results as a main consideration when hiring fresh graduates who are products of the current educational system.



“Iyong assessment is a snapshot of the education system ng Pilipinas. Kaya siya ginagawa internationally kasi inaasses gaano kagaling ang education system ng isang nation or ibang bansa. It doesn’t speak of a specific cohort, na sila ang sumali sa PISA so sila lang ang hindi magaling,” PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas told ABS-CBN News.



PBEd believes also that the private sector has a lot to offer to help improve the country’s educational system.



“Pwede makatulong ang private sector sa pagbigay ng additional resources. Kung learning resources ang kulang pwede magusap usap iyong government and private sector kung saan pwede makapuno or makaugment ang private sector, like for example sa books or kung may kakulangan man sa classrooms,” Raagas said.