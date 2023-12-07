Fuel prices seen going down ahead of Simbang Gabi

MANILA -- Fuel prices are expected to down next week as prices of imported petroleum products continue to slump in the first 3 trading days of the week.
On the average, fuel prices have fallen by the following amounts in the last 3 days:
- Gasoline P1.57/L decrease
- Diesel P1.73/L decrease
- Kerosene P1.06/L decrease
There are still 2 trading days left that will affect the final average prices in the world market this week.
Prices of gasoline and diesel rose in the first week of December.
RELATED STORY: