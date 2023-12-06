Airlines gear up for holiday travel rush

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - It’s all hands on deck for the Philippine airline industry as many are expected to travel home to their provinces or go on vacation this Christmas season -- the first since all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted in the country.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Philippine Airlines (PAL) Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said all their check-in counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the country’s main gateway, are now fully manned to avoid congestion.



“Now that we are in the peak season, we are fully utilizing all 40 counters of Terminal 1 and all 40 counters of Terminal 2. We are going to fully deploy our airport ground staff and ground handlers,” she said.



Aside from their personnel, Villaluna said PAL has also augmented its fleet to accommodate more travelers since they are expecting a higher passenger count this holiday season compared to December 2022.



“Our fleet is now at a count of 78 from our pre-pandemic count of 98 aircraft. We are expecting the arrival of more aircraft that we returned to lessors at the height of the pandemic. We just welcomed back our (Airbus) A330 (on Tuesday),” she noted.



Villaluna added that the series of earthquakes that hit different parts of the country these past few weeks did not affect their flights.



“After each and every quake, we check the condition of our aircraft. We check the condition of the runway in coordination, of course, with airport authorities. So far, these quakes have not affected our flights,” she said.



Like PAL, budget airline AirAsia Philippines has deployed more personnel to man their check-in counters and help desks at NAIA.



AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan also noted that they will not allow for overbooking at this time.



“We make sure na pag ganitong peak season ay hindi namin ipinatutupad, sinususpinde namin yung pagpapatupad niyan para nga masiguro na wala ring maaberya o walang maha-hassle na mga guests sa kanilang pag-celebrate ng Christmas and new year,” said Dailisan.



Dailisan said that based on their estimates they expect to cater to 450,000 AirAsia passengers this entire holiday season.



“Ibang-iba talaga ang sitwasyon noong nakaraang taon, noong Disyembre, kung saan may mga international destinations pa rin na sarado. Ngayon, lahat bukas na. Inaasahan natin na dito natin mararamdaman yung tinatawag na peak ng travel,” he added.



-- SECURITY MEASURES --



Both airlines said they are closely coordinating with airport authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers especially in light of the bombing incident in Marawi City in Mindanao.



“There is heightened security protocols and we are in regular coordination with our aviation stakeholders. We regularly coordinate with the DOTr, the MIAA. They are on top of the situation. After all, they are the managers of the airport,” said Villaluna.



Dailisan, meanwhile, sought the public’s patience as they go through the necessary security protocols.



“Ang pakiusap po natin sa mga guest natin, mga pasahero, sundin din po at wag po silang maiinip sakaling dumadaan sila sa security screening,” said Dailisan.



He also warned people against making bomb jokes.



“Wag pong magbibiro tungkol sa mga pampasabog o tinatawag na bomb joke. Meron pong karampatang parusa yan. Para po hindi rin ma-hassle yung mga kasama natin sa lipad,” he added.



Even the Bureau of Customs has soft launched their e-travel customs system to not only make the process of baggage and currency declaration more convenient for travelers but to also make it easier for the agency to profile passengers for potential threats.



“May mga ganung instances talaga na we really need to heighten our profiling, especially in these times na may mga nare-receive kaming mga intel na there might be certain activities that might be coursed through our ports or airports,” said BOC Assistant Commissioner and Spokesperson Jet Maronilla.



The e-travel system allows people to process both their customs and immigration requirements in one web page for a seamless travel experience.