Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday said that one of the best ways to save the people from hunger and poverty is to pour support into micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Kailangang palalakasin natin at buhusan ng todong suporta ang ating mga maliliit na negosyante sapagkat sila ang totoong nagbibigay ng hanapbuhay at nagdadala ng pagkain sa hapag-kainan ng ating mga kababayan,” Pacquiao said.

(We need to strengthen and pour our support to small businessmen because they are the true provider of livelihoods and they bring food to the tables of our fellow countrymen.)

He said that based on their studies, MSMEs comprise 99 percent of all businesses in the country.

“Kitang-kita naman diyan pa lang sa sa numerong iyan kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong ng ating mga MSMEs sa kabuuang ekonomiya ng bansa at sa marami nating mga kababayan,” the senator continued.

“Kaya kung mabubuhusan natin sila ng tulong at pansin ay tiyak akong mas marami sa ating mga kababayan ang mabibigyan ng hanap-buhay at siyempre ang resulta nito ay wala ng magugutom,” Pacquiao elaborated.

(The number proves how crucial MSMEs are to our overall economy and most of our fellow Filipinos. So by helping them, we give more livelihood and in turn eradicate hunger.)

Recalling that he used to repack garlic and black pepper and sell them to make ends meet, Pacquiao said he will allocate funds for interest-free loans for MSMEs if he is elected as president next year.

He would also create more one-stop shops and online portals that would ensure corrupt-free and hassle-free processing of all business permits and loan applications.

"Maraming takot magnegosyo dahil sa korapsyon at saka yung masalimuot na pagpoproseso ng mga dokumento. Aayusin natin lahat ito," the retired world boxing champ said.

(People are afraid to put up businesses because of corruption and the tedious processing of requirements and documents. We will address this.)

Pacquiao cited the latest result of an SWS survey showing that 2.5 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months.

The same survey also indicated that around 10 percent of families went hungry due to lack of food to eat in the past quarter.

The survey noted that the September 2021 hunger rate is 3.6 points below the 13.6 percent recorded in June 2021, and 11.1 points below the 2020 annual average of 21.1 percent.

However, this is still 0.7 points above the 2019 annual average of 9.3 percent.

