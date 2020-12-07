Toll operators ink deal for RFID system interoperability test

MANILA – Toll operators have agreed to test the interoperability of their RFID systems, the Department of Transportation said Monday.
Government earlier required operators to implement contactless and cashless transactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC) and NLEX Corp (NLEX) use the EasyTrip RFID tag while the SMC TPLEX Corp. (SMCTC) uses the AutoSweep RFID tag.
The test will be conducted over 14 consecutive days and the steering committee is given 5 days to determine the system's performance, the agency said.
Toll operators are working together for the interoperability of their RFID systems, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said.
"Yan po ay ongoing project na...May isang sticker at dalawang wallet, meron na pong partial implementation yan," TRB spokesman Julius Corpuz told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.
(It's an ongoing project...there's 1 sticker and 2 wallets, it has been partially implemented.)
"The final would be 1 sticker and 1 account na mapapatupad din yan hopefully next year sana (that would hopefully be implemented next year)."
