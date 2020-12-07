Pasig river ferry now open on Sundays: MMDA

The 150 seater ferry boats on the Pasig River line. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Pasig River Ferry System will be operating even on Sundays this December, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Monday.

Free ferry rides will be offered to the public from Monday to Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the MMDA said.

"Operational stations ready to serve passengers are: Pinagbuhatan and San Joaquin in Pasig City; Guadalupe in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; Lambingan, Sta. Ana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Escolta and Lawton in Manila City," the agency said in a statement.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks and face shields and undergo temperature check as part of strict enforcement of health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

Inside the ferry boat, passengers must stay “one seat apart” in compliance with the physical distancing measures, the MMDA added.