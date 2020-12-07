More Philippine-Bangladesh trade pushed

MANILA - Filipino and Bangladeshi businessmen on Monday pushed for increased trade between the two countries.

​

In a webinar hosted by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI), and the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Philippines, businessmen said there were potential areas of investment that could increase two-way trade between the two nations.

BPCCI President Kber Al-Hakim said Bangladesh and the Philippines could jointly explore areas such as textiles and ready made garments, pharmaceuticals, processed food, and tourism, among others.

He said Bangladesh could also use the Philippines’ vast experience in the IT and BPO fields, and skills training and hospitality and nursing.

The Philippines, meanwhle he said, could tap Bangladesh’s digital infrastructure and beneft from setting up skills training centers.

PCCI Chairman Emeritus and Director for International Affairs Francis Chua said the possibilities are big to increase two-way trade, pointing out that trade relations between the two countries stood at $75 million in 2019, with a trade balance in favor of Bangladesh.

​

Chua urged investors to balance the trade and cited promising sectors for cooperation such as pharmaceuticals, apparel, agriculture and food processing.